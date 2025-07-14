Have Your Say on Australia’s Economic Future

Submissions now open for the Productivity Roundtable consultation

The Treasury has announced the official consultation period for the upcoming Economic Reform Roundtable, and we believe this is a critical moment for shaping Australia’s future. Treasurer Jim Chalmers has called for ideas from across the country, inviting voices from business, community, and civil society to contribute to a national conversation on economic reform.

At Prosper Australia, we welcome this opportunity and are preparing a submission that will advocate for bold, practical reforms to build a more productive, inclusive, and sustainable economy—one that rewards work and enterprise, not speculation.

But this conversation shouldn’t be limited to organisations like ours.

We encourage all Prosper members and supporters to make a submission.

You don’t need to be an economist or policy wonk. Treasury has made clear that every voice matters. A thoughtful one-paragraph reflection on your hopes for the economy, your lived experience, or a few simple policy suggestions can carry just as much weight as a technical paper. This is your chance to speak up for a fairer tax system, affordable housing, better use of natural resources, or whatever matters most to you.

To help you make your submission, we’ve created a simple Submission Guide that outlines key messages, talking points, and where to send your ideas. It includes:

Our core policy recommendations

Tips for framing your submission

A link to the Treasury consultation portal

The deadline for submissions (July 25th, 2025)

We believe that tax reform is the bedrock of productivity. If we want an economy that works for people and the planet, we need to shift taxes off productive activity and onto monopoly rents—particularly land. That’s the Prosper vision, and we hope you’ll join us in putting it on the table.