133rd Annual Henry George Commemorative Dinner and Address

Join us for a night of intellectual discourse and celebration at the 133rd Annual Henry George Dinner and Address, to be held on Thursday, August 15th, 2024, at The Kelvin Club, Melbourne.
Prosper Australia’s Executive Committee invites you to join us as we pay tribute to the legacy of influential 19th-century economist and social reformer, Henry George. The Henry George Dinner has become a time-honoured tradition, bringing together thinkers, professionals, and changemakers who share a common passion for economic justice and social progress.
Date: Thursday, Aug 15 2024
Time: 6:30PM (Australian Eastern Standard Time)
Location: The Kelvin Club, 14-30 Melbourne Place, Melbourne, VIC 3000
Enjoy a two-course dinner in the elegant and historic backdrop of the Kelvin Club dining room. This intimate setting provides ample opportunity for meaningful conversations and fruitful connections with like-minded individuals, inspired by the shared commitment to building a fairer and more sustainable society.
Tickets are strictly limited with only 80 places on offer. So book early to avoid disappointment.
Tickets: Prosper member $85/ Early bird $90 (until July 31st) / Non-member $100
You can also reserve a table for your group. Each table accommodates 7 people comfortably. Prosper members can reserve a table at member price! Bring your friends and colleagues, and share the benefits of your Prosper membership.
Reserved table: Prosper member $595 / non-members $700
If you would like to reserve your table, please select this ticket type, and we will be in touch to confirm your attendees.
Tickets include a two-course meal with petit fours to finish. Drinks are available at bar prices.
This year, we are honoured to have Sock-Yong Phang, a distinguished economist and globally renowned housing economist, as our keynote speaker.
Sock-Yong Phang is the Celia Moh Chair Professor of Economics at the Singapore Management University.
A scholar of urban economics, Professor Phang obtained her PhD degree in economics from Harvard University in 1989 and has since published widely in the areas of housing and transportation economics.
She is the author of the books Policy Innovations for Affordable Housing in Singapore (2018), Housing Finance Systems: Market Failures and Government Failures (2013) and Housing Markets and Urban Transportation (1992) and has written several book chapters and journal articles on housing and transport economics and regulation. Bridging theory and practice, she has been a consultant to the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and various government organizations for several projects.
She has previously served as a board member of Singapore’s Urban Redevelopment Authority, the Land Transport Authority, the Public Transport Council, the Energy Market Authority, the Competition Commission of Singapore, and the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.