133rd Annual Henry George Commemorative Dinner and Address

Join us for a night of intellectual discourse and celebration at the 133rd Annual Henry George Dinner and Address, to be held on Thursday, August 15th, 2024, at The Kelvin Club, Melbourne.

Prosper Australia’s Executive Committee invites you to join us as we pay tribute to the legacy of influential 19th-century economist and social reformer, Henry George. The Henry George Dinner has become a time-honoured tradition, bringing together thinkers, professionals, and changemakers who share a common passion for economic justice and social progress.

Date: Thursday, Aug 15 2024

Time: 6:30PM (Australian Eastern Standard Time)

Location: The Kelvin Club, 14-30 Melbourne Place, Melbourne, VIC 3000

Enjoy a two-course dinner in the elegant and historic backdrop of the Kelvin Club dining room. This intimate setting provides ample opportunity for meaningful conversations and fruitful connections with like-minded individuals, inspired by the shared commitment to building a fairer and more sustainable society.

Tickets are strictly limited with only 80 places on offer. So book early to avoid disappointment.

Tickets: Prosper member $85/ Early bird $90 (until July 31st) / Non-member $100

You can also reserve a table for your group. Each table accommodates 7 people comfortably. Prosper members can reserve a table at member price! Bring your friends and colleagues, and share the benefits of your Prosper membership.

Reserved table: Prosper member $595 / non-members $700

If you would like to reserve your table, please select this ticket type, and we will be in touch to confirm your attendees.

Tickets include a two-course meal with petit fours to finish. Drinks are available at bar prices.