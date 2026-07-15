EVENT: Land, tax, and the future: an evening conversation

South Australia has a proud history of challenging conventional thinking. Some of the most influential ideas about land, taxation and economic reform found fertile ground here, and they have never been more relevant.

As Australia grapples with soaring housing costs, growing inequality, and the search for a more productive economy, it’s worth asking whether we’ve overlooked some of the most powerful solutions.

Join Prosper Australia Executive Director Rayna Fahey for an evening exploring the ideas that helped shape South Australia’s reform tradition and what they can teach us today. We’ll look at the history of economic reform in the state, introduce the principles behind Henry George’s economic philosophy, and discuss how those ideas relate to today’s debates on housing affordability, tax reform, and speculative investment.

Whether you’re interested in economics, housing policy, taxation or simply curious about new ways of thinking about Australia’s future, this event is an opportunity to hear fresh perspectives, ask questions and join a lively discussion.

This event is free to attend; registration is essential.

Date: Wednesday, 22nd July

Time: 5:30 pm

Location: Maison Clèment, 18 Currie Street, Adelaide

Light refreshments will be provided. Drinks available at bar prices.