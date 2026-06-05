Common Wealth film screenings

Prosper Australia is proud to sponsor the distribution of a compelling new Australian-made documentary, Common Wealth.

Our team will be attending screenings across the country, participating in Q&As and other events. We would love to see you there. The following film screenings are where members of the Prosper team will be in attendance. Check out the Garage Entertainment website for all hosted events, and check your local cinemas for other screening details.

Coffs Harbour, Jetty Memorial Theatre, Wednesday 24th June – bookings

The screening of Common Wealth will be followed by a Q&A live on stage with director Kane Guglielmi and special guests Emily Sims (Prosper Australia), Meaghan Burkett (Centre for Community Capital) and Robyn Henderson from the Coffs Harbour Older Women’s Network).

More to be announced soon.

Check out the trailer: