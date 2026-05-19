Call for Submissions: Progress Magazine

Issue Theme: Future technology, land economics, and economic rents

Progress magazine invites submissions for our upcoming issue exploring the intersection of emerging technologies, economic rent, and contemporary Georgist thought.

As artificial intelligence, datacenters, and digital platforms reshape our economy, we seek rigorous analysis of how classical insights on land and monopoly apply to 21st-century challenges.

Example questions to consider:

What relevance do Henry George’s insights on railways and land prices have for AI infrastructure and datacenters?

Are economic rents in digital spaces fundamentally monopoly rents?

How should we distribute economic growth in an AI-driven future?

We welcome articles, essays, research papers, and artworks that examine these questions and related themes at the nexus of technology, land economics, and rent extraction.

Contributors should demonstrate familiarity with both technological developments and economic rent theory. We encourage interdisciplinary perspectives from economists, technologists, urban planners, and policy analysts.

Submission guidelines:

Short form: We will accept pieces 750-1500 words in length.

Long form: We will also accept up to two pieces up to 5,000 words. Contributors can submit a short synopsis for consideration.

Artwork: Images must be A4 portrait or A5 landscape for consideration.

Deadline: June 30, 2026

Submissions and enquiries: