Members event: February

Kicking off the year, members are invited to hear from Rayna Fahey who has stepped into the role of Executive Director at Prosper Australia. As a long term advocate for housing, land policy, and making our cities fairer, Rayna will share a bit about our priorities for the year — from land value capture to housing affordability and policy advocacy — and there’ll be time for your questions and discussion.

This is a great chance to meet Rayna, hear what’s coming up at Prosper Australia, and connect with other members who care about these issues.

Free for members and supporters.

Registration essential.

Thursday, 19th February

6.30pm AEDT