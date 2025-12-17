Prosper Australia’s 2025 Summer Reading & Listening List

Dig into bold ideas for a fairer, more productive Australia.

Long summer days are perfect for catching up on the books, podcasts, and deep-dive content that challenge us to imagine a better economic future. Whether you’re by the beach, on the train, or hiding from the heat indoors, here’s a curated list of Georgist-friendly reads, listens, and watches to spark thinking and inspire conversations.

This list has been compiled by our team from content we have all enjoyed this year. If you have any further suggestions, please add them to the comments!

Books to stretch your thinking

1. The Land Trap – Bike Bird

The book that Georgists around the world can’t stop talking about. Mike Bird’s sharp reminder of how land markets shape our society, and what happens when governments let speculation take the lead. This book explores Henry George’s ideas and how they have been adapted around the world – successfully or not so.

2. Let’s Tax Carbon – Ross Garnaut

Prof. Ross Garnaut is a giant intellect in Australian economics and has been observing and writing about how we tax in Australia for decades. Apparently his last book, Ross opted for his most direct title of all. A timely guide to making climate policy work. Clear, constructive, and grounded in economic good sense.

3. Better Things Are Possible – Jack Toohey

Jack is most well-known for his social media platform, where he breaks down the climate and economic challenges we face and injects hopeful solutions. He recently put the device down and consolidated his ideas onto paper (of course, there’s an ebook version!). A vision for a future where hous­ing, cities and public services actually deliver for people. Ideal summer optimism.

4. Not Quite White in the Head – Melissa Lucashenko

Lucashenko is one of Australia’s most thought-provoking and awarded writers. In this collection of essays, she steps away from fiction to engage in a mindful conversation with “good neighbours”. Whilst not exactly an economics book, it is a reflection on the enduring legacy of almost 250 years of land theft and enclosures, and the opportunities for generosity to drive our political ethics moving forward as a nation. This book will stay with you.

5. Capitalism and Its Critics – John Cassidy

A comprehensive tour through economic debates past and present — including a solid look at Henry George and the land question. Part history of ideas, part history of events, this incredibly well-researched book is a must-read for anyone wondering how we got where we are today.

Podcasts for long walks and hot nights

Our friends at the HGSS produce our go-to podcast for all things Georgism. Features interviews, lectures and lively discussions that bring Georgist ideas into the present day.

Staying in the US, the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy podcast is another Prosper favourite. Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about land — and quite a lot policymakers still don’t want to talk about.

Here’s a good local one. Produced by Fusion Party President – and good friend of Prosper, Owen Miller – MFP is a fun, smart dive into politics, ideology, and local change makers developed the worldviews they carry today.

Sometimes you need a short distraction from the noise of festivities, and then this podcast is for you. Clear, concise walk-throughs of big concepts (including land and tax!) for curious non-economists.

Back to long-form: Macro Musings does a fantastic deep dive into the big picture issues. A recent interview with Mike Bird (see above) is a must-listen.

Videos worth watching (and sharing)

Gary Stevenson is a phenomenon in economic communication and is leading the charge for taxing wealth, not work, in the UK. He is also touring Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand next year. We recommend starting with his “Understand the Economy” short course.

We’d be remiss to not include our own film in this list. Produced in 2012, but still making a regular appearance on social change films to watch lists, R4R is our go-to intro resource for anyone new to Georgism.

A tight, visual explanation of how land, rents, and policy failures create the housing pressures we see today.

The UK is really leading the way with great land tax content. This video is a clear explainer on why shifting taxes onto land makes sense for equity, efficiency, and urban health.

And to prove our point about the UK, here’s another one. This is a couple of years old now but BritMonkey has called it “the best idea that will never happen.” We reckon we ought to prove them wrong.

Substacks for slow sunday mornings

If you’ve been following our work, you will be familiar with the work of Cameron Murray. One of Australia’s most brilliant economic thinkers, Cam’s substack goes deep into the economic issues of our time. The term thought-provoking gets bandied about a lot, but this substack really nails that brief.

A modern, accessible Georgist publication that reinterprets Henry George’s core insights for today’s economic challenges. Expect clear arguments, compelling data, and a refreshing focus on how better land policy can unlock prosperity. Essential reading for anyone interested in system-level reform.

Beautifully written, values-driven reflections on housing, land, community and justice from across the Tasman. This substack explores not just the mechanics of policy, but the deeper cultural and political currents that shape our built environment. Thoughtful, hopeful, and highly relevant to Australia’s own debates.

Punchy, sharp political economy from one of the UK’s most incisive left thinkers. Grace’s writing blends big-picture economic critique with clear-eyed analysis of power, inequality and global finance. A great choice if you want compelling arguments and a bit of fire.

Insightful, often surprising essays on how institutions, behaviours and social systems evolve, and why meaningful change can be so difficult. Samo Burja’s work has a knack for pulling readers out of the day-to-day churn and into a longer, structural view of progress.



Happy summer reading!

Whether you’re diving into tax reform, exploring new political perspectives, or trying to understand why land is at the centre of everything, we hope this list gives you plenty of inspiration (and maybe a little provocation).

If you discover or create a gem not on this list, share it with us. We love seeing what energises our community!

Warm summer wishes from the Prosper Australia team.