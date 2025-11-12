EVENT: Prosper Australia End of Year members & supporters night

Welcome to our end of year members & supporters night!

Join us for a night of celebration and appreciation at Level 1, 64 Harcourt Street, North Melbourne.

Hear directly from the Prosper team about the activities we have been up to this year and our plans for the next year.

This in-person event is our way of saying thank you to all our wonderful members and supporters who have been with us throughout the year.

It’s a great opportunity to mingle, network, and have a good time together. We can’t wait to see you there!

Tickets are free for members, and a plus one. Please reserve your spot for catering purposes.

$10 for supporters, or join here.

Ticket includes drinks and nibbles.

Please note:

Parking: Harcourt Street has paid parking until 6.30pm. There is free street parking available within a short walking distance away from the hospitals.

Accessibility: Unfortunately, our office is not wheelchair accessible. Please contact us if you have any further accessibility needs we can assist with.

Public Transport: There are plenty of tram and bus options to get to Harcourt Street. With any luck, you might even be able to get here via the new Parkville Station!