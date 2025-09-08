Esteemed economics journalist Ross Gittins wins 2025 E.J. Craigie Award

Ross Gittins wins 2025 E.J. Craigie Writing Award for the best article reflecting the ideas of Henry George.

Prosper Australia is pleased to announce Economics Editor for The Age/Sydney Morning Herald, Ross Gittins, as the recipient of the E.J. Craigie Writing Award for 2025 for his article: Productivity Commission wants our big mining companies to pay more ‘rent’

Prosper Australia Communications Director Rayna Fahey said, “Ross Gittins is a giant of economic journalism in Australia. He is a master of his craft whose clear, insightful writing has guided generations of readers through the complexities of economics.”

“Beyond his skill, Ross’s generosity of spirit towards his audience, his colleagues, and those he writes about reflects a rare combination of intellect and integrity, making his work not only informative but deeply humane,” Ms Fahey said.

“We are presenting him this award in recognition of his explanation of the importance of economic rent, helping the public understand how rent-seeking reduces economic efficiency. As tax reform takes a long-awaited place on the national agenda, this lesson is more vital now than ever.

In 2014, Prosper Australia established the EJ Craigie Award to encourage writers and journalists to engage with Australia’s economic debate, advocate for meaningful reform, and challenge flawed policy. We present a trophy annually for the best Georgist article in the past year.

Past winners have included: Waleed Aly, Jessica Irvine, Gareth Hutchens, and Adam Creighton.

E.J. ‘Jack’ Craigie was the independent member for Flinders in the South Australian Parliament from 1930 to 1941 and a staunch advocate of the ideas of Henry George.

