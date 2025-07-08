SEMINAR: Zoning, housing supply, & affordability – empirics without a theory

Prosper members know how vested interests shape tax and housing policy in Australia. As high house prices continue to dominate the headlines, many remain sceptical of the “supply-side solutions” – or diversions – favoured by desperate politicians.

Massive upzoning is underway nationwide – from NSW’s Transport Oriented Development and Low and Mid-Rise reforms to Victoria’s extended activity centres – and is delivering big windfalls to landowners.

But will it shift the dial on housing affordability?

Some claim upzoning is a silver bullet – the Grattan Institute says “getting involved in your local YIMBY group is one of the most valuable things you can do in civic society today”.

Others see ‘deregulate and hope’ as the same old rent-seeking by landowners and their proxies, dressed up in the language of social justice.

Georgists may ask: once this enclosure of the vertical commons is complete, will there be any real prospect of clawing back the value of rights given away? In our political reality, can we trust that “LVT will fix that” – or should we insist on no upzoning without value capture?

Prosper’s Director of Research and Policy, Tim Helm, and Cameron Murray of Fresh Economic Thinking have been examining the economics of zoning, housing supply, and affordability.

With a new Prosper report due later this year, Tim will preview the findings at our next seminar.

Date: Thursday, 17th July

Location: Prosper Australia, Level 1, 64 Harcourt Street, North Melbourne, and livestream

Time: 6pm, livestream commences 6.15.

Drinks and light refreshments provided.

Free for members (and a friend).

$10 for supporters

$5 online

Bookings essential.

Join us to hear Prosper’s latest research and discuss it with fellow members and supporters.