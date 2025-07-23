New Leadership for a Renewed Era at Prosper Australia

Prosper Australia is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Godwin as our new President, and Emily Sims as Vice President. This leadership transition marks an exciting new chapter for our organisation as we continue our mission to champion land and tax reform in the pursuit of economic justice.

Matt Godwin brings to the presidency a deep commitment to evidence-based public policy and a passionate engagement with Georgist ideas. His leadership experience in the private sector, combined with a longstanding interest in systemic reform, will be invaluable as Prosper navigates a pivotal moment in Australia’s housing and tax policy landscape.

“Prosper has long understood that Georgist principles hold the key to addressing some of the most seemingly intractable challenges facing society,” Matt says. “Our strategy will sharpen its focus on rigorous research and public advocacy to build understanding and support for policies that offer real, lasting solutions.”

As Vice President, Emily Sims brings a sharp analytical lens, together with deep expertise in economic justice, research, and policy advocacy. Together, Matt and Emily represent a generational shift in leadership—one that honours Prosper’s legacy while setting a forward-looking culture of strategic renewal.

We also extend our heartfelt thanks to Catherine Cashmore, whose tenure as President has been marked by articulate and impactful advocacy. Her work deepened public understanding of land economics and brought critical issues to the fore, including her focus on land cycles and housing justice. Catherine’s contributions have been significant, and we are grateful for her ongoing involvement as a valued member of our Executive Committee and movement.

With fresh leadership and a growing base of engaged supporters, Prosper is well-positioned to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead. We thank our members, allies, and community for your continued support as we work together to build a fairer and more sustainable economy for all Australians.

To be part of the movement for economic justice for all Australians, join Prosper Australia.