Tax reform omission sets up productivity reforms to fail, says Prosper Australia

Prosper Australia has criticised the Federal Government’s newly announced Productivity Roundtable, warning that without land tax reform, productivity gains will continue to inflate land values rather than benefit the broader economy.

“Every productivity gain ends up capitalising into land prices,” said Prosper Australia Advocacy Director Rayna Fahey. “Without structural tax reform, we’re rewarding landholders while undermining the very workers and businesses driving growth.”

“Prosper Australia argues that the failure to address the role of land in capturing unearned economic gains is a fundamental oversight. Until land is taxed appropriately, productivity policy will remain incomplete, ineffective, and ultimately self-defeating,”

“A productivity roundtable is a good first start. What we really need is a tax reform summit,” Fahey said.

ENDS