Prosper Australia backs tax reform as key to unlocking productivity gains

Prosper Australia welcomes Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ speech to the National Press Club today, highlighting the need for long-term, considered tax reform to build a stronger, more productive economy.

“We cannot keep asking workers and businesses to carry the load while unearned gains from land and resource speculation go largely untouched,” said Prosper Australia Advocacy Director Rayna Fahey. “To build a productive, innovative and fair economy, we must realign incentives toward effort, enterprise, and genuine investment.”

“For too long, our economy has rewarded speculation over productivity. Soaring land prices, fuelled by tax breaks, mean a young person’s best shot at home ownership now depends on their parents’ wealth, not their own hard work.”

“The productivity conversation must also include the role of tax in driving the energy transition. A serious approach to reform means properly pricing resources and sending clear signals for sustainable investment.”

“We are encouraged by the Treasurer’s focus on long-term thinking over short-term politics,” said Ms Fahey. “A mature national discussion, free from gotcha moments and political point-scoring, is exactly what the country needs.”

“Prosper Australia looks forward to engaging constructively in that process and supporting reforms that build an economy where value comes from what we create, not just what we own.”