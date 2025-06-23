2025 Prosper Australia Annual General Meeting

Please follow these links for:

*Both nominations are on the same form, please use which ever section(s) are relevant.

The meeting will be followed by the monthly Prosper Executive Committee meeting. You are invited to participate in all.

Prosper seeks committed members to help guide the organisation’s evolution. If you have been a financial member for two years or more, please consider nominating for the Executive Committee. For more information about this important voluntary role, please contact Rayna Fahey on 0416 620 221 or email office@prosper.org.au.

We especially invite new members to the AGM. This is a good opportunity to meet the Executive Committee and staff and consider our plans for the coming year. Your contribution will be very welcome.

If you have not yet joined Prosper Australia and want to be part of Australia’s oldest economic reform organisation, this is your perfect opportunity.