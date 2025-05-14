EVENT: Post-election debrief – members & supporters event

Join us as we discuss the election results, the opportunities for tax reform, and to share your ideas on ways we can communicate our unique perspective.

Date: Thursday, 5th June, 6pm

Location: Prosper Australia, Level 1, 64 Harcourt Street, North Melbourne

Drinks and light refreshments provided.

Hear directly from Advocacy & Communications Director Rayna Fahey about our insights and our plans looking ahead at the next term.

This in-person event is part of our members events series where we discuss the latest ideas in economic policy and reform.

Tickets are free for members, and a plus one. Please reserve your spot for catering purposes.

$10 for supporters, or join today.

Ticket includes drinks and nibbles.

Please note:

Parking: Harcourt Street has paid parking until 6.30pm. There is free street parking available within a short walking distance away from the hospitals.

Accessibility: Unfortunately, our office is not wheelchair accessible. Please contact us if you have any further accessibility needs we can assist with.