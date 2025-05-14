EVENT: Post-election debrief – members & supporters event

Join us as we discuss the election results, the opportunities for tax reform, and to share your ideas on ways we can communicate our unique perspective.
Date: Thursday, 5th June, 6pm
Location: Prosper Australia, Level 1, 64 Harcourt Street, North Melbourne
Drinks and light refreshments provided.
Hear directly from Advocacy & Communications Director Rayna Fahey about our insights and our plans looking ahead at the next term.
This in-person event is part of our members events series where we discuss the latest ideas in economic policy and reform.
Tickets are free for members, and a plus one. Please reserve your spot for catering purposes.
$10 for supporters, or join today.
Ticket includes drinks and nibbles.
Please note:
Parking: Harcourt Street has paid parking until 6.30pm. There is free street parking available within a short walking distance away from the hospitals.
Accessibility: Unfortunately, our office is not wheelchair accessible. Please contact us if you have any further accessibility needs we can assist with.