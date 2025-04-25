2025 Federal election scorecard

The federal election is just around the corner, and politicians—and their contenders—are busy scrambling for your attention and your vote.

This year, the biggest issue on the table is the cost of living crisis and what policy solutions the parties have to offer. Our position is clear: the solutions must start with reforming the tax system. We urge voters to support any candidate who commits to pursuing tax reform in the next term of parliament.

Sadly, the two major parties continue to shy away from showing strong leadership on this issue. In contrast, many minor parties have stepped up. That means it will be up to voters to deliver a parliament and senate willing to rise to the challenge.

So, what does that mean for your vote?

Prosper Australia has done some of the hard work for you. We analysed the economic, housing, and democracy policies of the parties contesting this election and gave each a score.

UPDATE 28 APRIL: A couple of parties have contacted us to correct their policy positions and the scorecard has been updated accordingly.