Community Tax Summit brings together voices for reform

Prosper Australia was proud to join with Per Capita and a host of other organisations across the community sector in presenting the 2025 Community Tax Summit.

Held in the richly historic Trades Hall, the Community Tax Summit was a two-day conference that brought together researchers, advocates, people with lived experience, and economists to examine how our tax system impacts Australian society. With a particular focus on inequality, each panel featured experts exploring how tax settings contribute to solving or exacerbating challenges for current and future generations.

The summit was opened by Dr Ken Henry AO with a deeply compelling oratorial performance. Few people can have a room hanging on every word as they read verbatim from legislation but Dr Henry is one. While he outlined a grim view of recent history, he reminded us that it is only recent history—and that there is significant opportunity for reform.

Dr Henry left us in no doubt that addressing inequality is the key to ongoing social stability, and tax reform is of paramount importance.

Tim Helm presented on the housing panel “Housing – The Great Australian Divide“, with Alan Kohler, Maiy Azize, and Saul Eslake. There were certainly no shortage of tax questions to address on this panel!

Tim’s presentation investigated the role speculation plays in the housing market, especially when we rely so heavily on the private sector for delivering supply. Our taxation system encourages speculation and this is acting as a handbrake on supply. Shifting taxes off productive activities and onto land not only reduces the cost of new housing but it encourages land to be used to its fullest potential.

You can view the rest of the summit videos on the Per Capita YouTube channel.

We are looking forward to hosting and presenting further forums to educate and debate the details of the tax reform package Australia needs.

Prosper Australia believes that inequality is driven by taxing income instead of land and natural resources. Australia is one of the richest nations on earth but our tax and transfer system is creating conditions that lead to wealth concentrations in increasingly smaller percentages of our population. By moving taxes off our hard-earned incomes and onto unearned incomes like land value, we can ensure that the wealth that we create as a nation is fairly distributed.

You can read more about our Tax Shift proposals here.