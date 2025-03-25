2025 Budget betrays locked-out generation, kicks reform further down the road

Prosper Australia calls for bold action in the next Federal Budget after today’s pre-election budget delivered predictably cautious measures.

“Australians want a fair go economy, but this budget lacks the structural reforms needed to deliver it,” said Rayna Fahey, Advocacy Director at Prosper Australia. “We need to shift taxes off earned income and onto unearned wealth.”

“The next government must commit to a tax reform process during its term to transform how we collect tax in Australia. There is a broad consensus among economists, business leaders, and the community that Australian workers shoulder an unfair tax burden.”

“Economic boom times continue to pass us by as missed opportunities because our tax system isn’t fit for a modern economy. We should be learning from world leaders like Norway and Singapore, which understand value capture and design their tax systems accordingly.”

“Instead, Australia misses out on trillions in lost resource revenues while giving away billions in property incentives that drive up land prices.”

Prosper Australia urges the government to embrace real reform that ensures prosperity is shared by all.

For more information about Prosper’s vision for tax reform, visit our Tax Shift campaign.