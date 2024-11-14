EVENT: Prosper Australia End of Year members & supporters night

Join us for a fun night celebrating our members and supporters as we wrap up the year at Prosper Australia!

Join us for a night of celebration and appreciation at Level 1, 64 Harcourt Street, North Melbourne.

Hear directly from the Prosper team about the activities we have been up to this year and our plans for the next year. With a federal election on the horizon and tax reform high on the political agenda, it is an exciting time to be a Georgist!

This in-person event is our way of saying thank you to all our amazing members and supporters who have been with us throughout the year.

It’s a great opportunity to mingle, network, and have a good time together. We can’t wait to see you there!

Tickets are free for members, and a plus one. Please reserve your spot for catering purposes.

$10 for supporters, or join today.

Ticket includes drinks and nibbles.