Brisbane: Value capture and affordable housing: economic lessons from Singapore

Join us for a seminar and discussion with one of Singapore’s leading urban economists, Professor Sock-Yong Phang.

Prosper Australia in conjunction with the Cities Research Institute at Griffith University invites you to join us for an evening of conversation with one of Singapore’s leading urban economists, Professor Sock-Yong Phang, about housing models, boom-bust cycles, and the role of value capture in Singapore’s unique affordable housing system and economic success.

About the speaker

Sock-Yong Phang is Celia Moh Chair Professor of Economics at the Singapore Management University.

A scholar of urban economics, Professor Phang obtained her PhD degree in economics from Harvard University in 1989 and has since published widely in the areas of housing and transportation economics.

She is the author of the books Policy Innovations for Affordable Housing in Singapore (2018), Housing Finance Systems: Market Failures and Government Failures (2013) and Housing Markets and Urban Transportation (1992) and has written several book chapters and journal articles on housing and transport economics and regulation.

Bridging theory and practice, she has been a consultant to the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and various government organizations for several projects. She has previously served as a board member of Singapore’s Urban Redevelopment Authority, the Land Transport Authority, the Public Transport Council, the Energy Market Authority, the Competition Commission of Singapore, and the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

Location

Griffith University, Southbank Campus, Building S07 (behind the Ship Inn)

Sidon St, South Brisbane QLD 4101, Australia

Room 2.16, Floor 2

Tickets

Free but limited, bookings essential.