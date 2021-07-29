The $20 Trillion Question

Renegade Economists Show 597

As broadcast on the 3CR airwaves 6 – 6.30pm on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Subscribe to the monthly podcast.

Show Notes

Investment banker and reformer James Murray joins to discuss government addiction to Quantitative Easing. Can nation’s sustain COVID driven budget deficits, alongside the reliance on money printing to keep pushing the growth machine along? We discuss reforms such as the Tobin Tax, jubilee, MMT and the future of currency.

Related Links

What does the Delta variant mean for the US economy?

Bank of England ‘addicted’ to creating money, say peers

McKinsey – The $10 trillion rescue

Check the previous podcourse shows, designed for those wanting to understand the basics of Georgism.

Review our archive

Georgist Glossary

Follow the Twitter and watch #LVT, #commons, #rentier.

Share with your friends, or if you could, provide an itunes review for the show. Thankyou!