The $20 Trillion Question

Renegade Economists Show 597
As broadcast on the 3CR airwaves 6 – 6.30pm on the fourth Wednesday of the month.
Subscribe to the monthly podcast.
Show Notes
Investment banker and reformer James Murray joins to discuss government addiction to Quantitative Easing. Can nation’s sustain COVID driven budget deficits, alongside the reliance on money printing to keep pushing the growth machine along? We discuss reforms such as the Tobin Tax, jubilee, MMT and the future of currency.
Related Links
What does the Delta variant mean for the US economy?
Bank of England ‘addicted’ to creating money, say peers
McKinsey – The $10 trillion rescue
Check the previous podcourse shows, designed for those wanting to understand the basics of Georgism.
Review our archive
Georgist Glossary
Follow the Twitter and watch #LVT, #commons, #rentier.
Share with your friends, or if you could, provide an itunes review for the show. Thankyou!