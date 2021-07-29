Letter: ALP policy reversal hurts first home buyers

Letters to the Editor

The Age

Labor’s decision to drop its policies on negative gearing and capital gains tax reform must be profoundly dispiriting for prospective first home buyers. How can they compete with the heartless and misleading (yet very effective) fear-mongering of the real estate lobby? Thanks to the continuation of a tax system that subsidises and drives speculation in land values, it will now be even harder for working people to buy a home, yes a home, not an investment. A sweet victory for greed, how many houses does one need?

James Webster

Parkdale