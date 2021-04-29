Land price and the greening economy

Renegade Economists Show 594
As broadcast on the 3CR airwaves 6 – 6.30pm on the fourth Wednesday of the month.
Show Notes
Karl monologues past his doom scroll and into new evolutions in the treatment of carbon pollution. Is a well-being index the centrepiece of the next economy? How can addressing land speculation assist in the degrowth/ steady state agenda? Standby for another edition of the Renegade Economists – reforming economics from a diversion play for monopolists and into a meaningful interpretation of reality.
Related Links
Government consultant makes millions from offsets – Lisa Cox
There aren’t enough trees in the world to offset society’s carbon emissions – Bonnie Waring
Nobel prize winning economics of climate change is misleading and dangerous – Steve Keen
The future is carbon coin– Steve Keen
My op-ed on Australia’s Runaway Land Price Problem.
