Land price and the greening economy

Karl monologues past his doom scroll and into new evolutions in the treatment of carbon pollution. Is a well-being index the centrepiece of the next economy? How can addressing land speculation assist in the degrowth/ steady state agenda? Standby for another edition of the Renegade Economists – reforming economics from a diversion play for monopolists and into a meaningful interpretation of reality.

Related Links

Government consultant makes millions from offsets – Lisa Cox

There aren’t enough trees in the world to offset society’s carbon emissions – Bonnie Waring

Nobel prize winning economics of climate change is misleading and dangerous – Steve Keen

The future is carbon coin– Steve Keen

My op-ed on Australia’s Runaway Land Price Problem.

