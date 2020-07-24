Reform Theatre and the Global Housing Crisis

Renegade Economists Show 586

As broadcast on the 3CR airwaves 6 – 6.30pm on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Show Notes

Will McMahon (Action on Empty Homes, UK) and Helene Caloir (Local Initiatives Support Corporation, NY) join host Karl Fitzgerald to discuss the global housing crisis in light of one of our regular themes – vacancy. A global issue calls for a global response yes? We discuss pandemic related themes to empty homes, homelessness and the international nature of commodification. Can we work together to move beyond the reform theatre enveloping housing policy? A big announcement looms.

Photo by Sierra Bell on Unsplash