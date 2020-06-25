Big Pharma Plays the Pandemic

Renegade Economists Show 585

As broadcast on the 3CR airwaves 6 – 6.30pm on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Subscribe to the monthly podcast.

Show Notes

Renowned health economist Stephen Duckett (Grattan Institute) discusses our health system’s ability to address the pandemic. From preventative practices to problems with our private health system, we then delve into issues surrounding medical R&D. Have the oligopolistic practices of Big Pharma exposed society to undue risk in this cover era? Some hard questions need to be asked!

Related Links

Coming Out of Covid

Australia’s pharma pricing

Falling R&D rates

7th Community Pharmacy Agreement

Check the previous podcourse shows, designed for those wanting to understand the basics of Georgism.

Review the past 573 weekly shows

Georgist Glossary

Follow the Twitter and watch #LVT, #commons, #rentier.

Share with your friends, or if you could, provide an itunes review for the show. Thankyou!