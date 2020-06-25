Big Pharma Plays the Pandemic

Renegade Economists Show 585
As broadcast on the 3CR airwaves 6 – 6.30pm on the fourth Wednesday of the month.
Show Notes
Renowned health economist Stephen Duckett (Grattan Institute) discusses our health system’s ability to address the pandemic. From preventative practices to problems with our private health system, we then delve into issues surrounding medical R&D. Have the oligopolistic practices of Big Pharma exposed society to undue risk in this cover era? Some hard questions need to be asked!
