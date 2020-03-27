Michael Hudson, Covid-19 & Shrinkage

Renegade Economists Show 582

As broadcast on the 3CR airwaves 6 – 6.30pm on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Subscribe to the monthly podcast.

Show Notes

We interrupt our regular podcourse with a cov19 investigation with Prof Michael Hudson, reporting in from NY. One of the world’s leading economists describes what can we expect into the future, the possible remedies in the short and long run. Is it apparent that society must shrink in order for the wealth gap to continue? Understand the role of brady bonds, land price write downs and monopoly rent policy in this immediate context.

Note: monopoly/ rentier income is income property owners can claim that is above the cost of production. For example, since land was a gift to all living beings, any price charged above zero is economic rent/ rentier income.

Related Links

Adam Creighton on Australia’s bank & bond market bailout.

Ellen Brown on inter-bank lending pressures.

Hudson on Brady Bonds.

Clive Palmer claims $100m in 10 weeks on one WA site. Why can he claim those rents but not the average tax payer?

Listen to some our favourite Renegades interviews.

Check the previous podcourse shows, designed for those wanting to understand the basics of Georgism.

Review the past 573 weekly shows

Georgist Glossary

Follow our Twitter and watch #LVT, #commons, #rentier.

Share with your friends, or if you could, provide an itunes review for the show. Thankyou!