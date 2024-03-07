The Great Housing Hijack – a new book by Dr Cam Murray

The Great Housing Hijack is the latest book by Dr Cameron Murray.

Here at Prosper Australia we have been following Cameron’s work for quite some time. Some of our supporters will remember his entertaining Henry George Commemorative Address in 2018.

The Great Housing Hijack is a compelling read and explains the history of land prices in Australia – and those who gain from them exponentially rising. A lot of it won’t be too surprising for Prosper supporters, but it might help you realise why our work is so important!

We’re looking forward to Cameron’s book launch in Melbourne in a couple of weeks. This free event is hosted by the RMIT Urban Futures Platform. Prosper Australia’s President Catherine Cashmore will be on the panel.

Registrations are now open.

For those unable to make this event, there are a number of other launches happening in Sydney, Brisbane, and Canberra. Details of these events are available on Cameron’s website.