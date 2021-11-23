Windfall Gains Tax: Behind the Scenes

Come and celebrate with the Prosper team following last week’s passing of the Windfall Gains Tax in Victoria.

Join Emily, Jesse and Karl for a discussion on the tax design process, political manoeuvring, competing with an industry scare campaign and what might happen going forward. What concessions were made, and why? Who will the tax affect and what will be the outcome? Is the campaign over or is there more to do?

We loved cross-bencher Fiona Patten’s contribution to the debate: “It is about sharing that sometimes absolute motza that people can make from a planning decision. This can be a win for the developers. I mean, the developers are the ones who actually do the hard work... Those that are possibly just speculating on the land, the cowboy rent seekers, now will not be able to take all the cream and leave the site with very little money... rather than profits going to overseas companies, property share portfolios, those funds will be reinvested into roads, plumbing and the environment.”



