600 Ways to Tell a Story

Renegade Economists Show 600
As broadcast on the 3CR airwaves 6 – 6.30pm on the fourth Wednesday of the month.
Subscribe to the monthly podcast.
Show Notes
Karl celebrates 600 episodes with a walk through economic history over the last 14 years of the show, highlighting some of the key aspects of Georgist economics along the way: wealth must flow to those who employ and create rather than those who hoard and wait.
Related Links
Real Estate 4 Ransom from Real Estate 4 Ransom on Vimeo.
Peter Mares – “housing a dynastic privilege”
Total Resource Rents of Australia report
Classic interviews on the Renegades.
– John Jamieson as featured in this show.
– another show I should have mentioned.
Check the previous podcourse shows, designed for those wanting to understand the basics of Georgism.
Review our archive
Georgist Glossary
Follow the Twitter and watch #LVT, #commons, #rentier.
Share with your friends, or if you could, provide an itunes review for the show. Thankyou!