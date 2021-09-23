Tyson Yunkaporta: Phase Shifting Personal Development into Structural Reform

Renegade Economists Show 599

As broadcast on the 3CR airwaves 6 – 6.30pm on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Show Notes

Tyson Yunkaporta, author of Sand Talk discusses his page turner in light of beer pong and nudie runs, complexity theory and strange attractors. We touch on aspects of steady state economics, the neo-liberal subject and challenging the wellness industry to delve further into structural analysis.

