Life on an 18.6 Year Cycle

Renegade Economists Show 598

As broadcast on the 3CR airwaves 6 – 6.30pm on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Subscribe to the monthly podcast.

Show Notes

Dominic Gilligan (Inverloch Sustainable Living) takes us through his social change evolution in light of his responsibility to himself, of ensuring independence. You will hear of his insights on the 18.6 year business cycle and how anyone on a limited income can use this to benefit themselves and the planet. What is a proactivist?

Related Links

Photo by Alexis Antonio on Unsplash