National Water Reform Submission 2021

Download our 2020-21 National Water Reform Inquiry 2020-21 submission (submitted March 2021)

Prosper Australia thanks Productivity Commission for accepting feedback on its draft National Water Reform Report. As a non-government organisation with a focus on economic rent taxation and monopoly, our feedback to the Commission is weighted toward markets and trading.

Water markets and policy should exist to benefit users and the environment.

It is our position that the unearned and unproductive streams of private income derived from property rights should be more heavily taxed. Meanwhile, levies on the productive sector should be eased, making for a more equitable and more efficient economy.