Presenting the 129th Henry George Commemorative Address is Nicole Gurran, distinguised Professor and Chair of Urbanism at the University of Sydney.

The Henry George Commemorative Address is Prosper's touchstone annual members event held on Wednesday, September 2nd from 6:30pm via zoom.

A zoom link will be povided shortly before the event via your registration email.