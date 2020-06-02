Monopoly Interests in the Pandemic

Renegade Economists Show 584

Based on our recent event Airlines, Highways and Airwaves, Prosper Policy Director Jesse Hermans joins Karl Fitzgerald to discuss the power of monopoly in the pandemic era. We discuss why monopolists should also be sharing in the pain of the pandemic and how governments could be ensuring this occurs before bailouts are requested.

Related Links

Australia has 4/10 most expensive airports in the world.

Airline margins squeezed at both ends.

No monopoly in the skies.

Prosper’s submission to the Economic Regulation of Airports review.

Commercial radio call for bailout.

Inside the Macquarie Bank model – Jefferis & Stilwell – a compelling investigation into Macquarie’s millionaire factory.

Transurban’s history

Progress #1123: Economic Concentration

Monopoly boardgame in today’s prices.

How infrastructure should be funded.

