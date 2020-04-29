Virtual Lunch Room: Airlines, Highways & Airwaves

Over the past month, we’ve witnessed powerful industry lobby groups argue for Government rescue packages. Are they all deserving?

What: Casual chat in the lunch hour to discuss the economy we’re living in.

When: 12:30—1:15PM Wednesday May 6th

In this Virtual Lunch Room, we investigate the effects of our economic ‘hibernation’ on monopolists. Are those who own our scarcest resources sharing the pain?

We will look at the history of privatisations and some of the colourful characters who have helped disguise the market power monopoly holders enjoy. But now when we all need to come together, who’s paying the price?

We want to hear what you’ve been seeing and thinking about as we witness this recession together. Join Prosper’s Karl Fitzgerald and Jesse Hermans for our second virtual lunch.

P.S. you might like to check out our latest blog post on when and how the public should take equity for industry bailouts