Our Dividend Awaits

Renegade Economists Show 583

As broadcast on the 3CR airwaves 6 – 6.30pm on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Subscribe to the monthly podcast.

Show Notes

Gary Flomenhoft (UQ) joins the show to dissect the evolving cov-19 conundrum. The good, the bad and the ugly of coronavirus policy responses are discussed from our perspective of monopoly power. Topics include degrowth, rental relief, money creation and oil. What can nations do to encourage greater resilience?

