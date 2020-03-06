Gauging The Green New Deal

Renegade Economists Show 581

As broadcast on the 3CR airwaves 6 – 6.30pm on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Show Notes

This is the 8th episode of the Georgist podcourse, this month looking at green economics in the context of the green new deal. Along the way we look at the yellow jackets movement, Australia’s carbon tax history, the pros and cons of the various carbon pricing systems and then look at the holistic reform needed to unify carbon taxes with inequality, sprawl and resource plundering. Thanks to AOC for the sound grabs.



Related Links

Australia’s brief, shining carbon tax

Christorpher Ketcham: Letter from Paris on the yellow jackets:

Their war against the rich, in the age of climate change, is one driven by an understanding unique among protest movements in France: that the privilege to lord and the privilege to pollute are one and the same, and that confronting the climate crisis means a confrontation with unregulated capitalism. It is a call to arms that should resound across the world.

Saving our bacon – George Monbiot

Fugitive emissions undermine climate goals

Capitalisms Change Agents

Check the previous podcourse shows, designed for those wanting to understand the basics of Georgism.

Review the past 573 weekly shows

Georgist Glossary

