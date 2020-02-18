March monthly discussion: Should we scrap compulsory super?

Who wins and loses from higher compulsory super contributions?
March 5 | 6:30pm | Prosper HQ, Level 1/64 Harcourt St North Melbourne
Superannuation is widely supported by Australians and is considered a key pillar in retirement savings. But is the system still fit for purpose, and does it achieve its intended goals?
We are seeing an increasing intergenerational divide. The wealth of older Australians has accelerated. Wages continue to stagnate for workers. Homeownership – a key assumption in Australia’s retirement policy – is looking increasingly out of reach without inheritance. Older women are the fastest-growing group of homeless people in Australia while men of the same age are of the most well off. Does our superannuation system transcend or entrench these divides?
Join Brendan Coates and Dr. Cameron Murray us over a wine to talk these questions over; a topical conversation given Federal Treasury’s current review into retirement incomes.
Dr Cameron Murray is a Research Fellow in the Henry Halloran Trust at The University of Sydney.
He specialises in property markets, resource and environmental economics, and corruption. His book Game of Mates: How favours bleed the nation explains how the Game of grey corruption is played, how much it costs us, and what we can do about it.
- Read the Grattan Institute’s working paper No free lunch: higher super means lower wages
- Read Cameron Murray’s recent article Superannuation isn’t a retirement income system – we should scrap it