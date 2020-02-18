March monthly discussion: Should we scrap compulsory super?

Superannuation is widely supported by Australians and is considered a key pillar in retirement savings. But is the system still fit for purpose, and does it achieve its intended goals?

We are seeing an increasing intergenerational divide. The wealth of older Australians has accelerated. Wages continue to stagnate for workers. Homeownership – a key assumption in Australia’s retirement policy – is looking increasingly out of reach without inheritance. Older women are the fastest-growing group of homeless people in Australia while men of the same age are of the most well off. Does our superannuation system transcend or entrench these divides?

Join Brendan Coates and Dr. Cameron Murray us over a wine to talk these questions over; a topical conversation given Federal Treasury’s current review into retirement incomes.